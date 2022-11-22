Editorial | The climate needs real change and a reduction in emissions

The meager agreement of the Egyptian climate meeting left a gaping emissions gap that should be closed in the next few years. Instead of states, hope now lies in companies and cities, among others.

in Egypt the organized UN climate meeting showed once again that the countries of the world are unable to make the necessary decisions to combat the most pressing problem, i.e. climate change. The meeting ended with a weak agreement. The fact that the countries did not live up to the previously agreed goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times was already an achievement.

There were no signs of progress towards the emission reductions required by the goal. The countries did not commit to a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, which the temperature target would require. In particular, oil-producing countries were against emissions registrations.

Now the emissions gap is gaping. The emission limitation commitments given by the countries of the world are far from what is needed, and the world is on its way to a warming of 2.5 degrees. According to experts, the gap must be bridged quickly.

The poorest countries, which have not caused the change, are already suffering from climate destruction. Progress was made in helping vulnerable countries in Egypt. The most important achievement of the meeting was the fund, the funds of which compensate damages caused by climate change.

However, it remained unclear where the fund gets its money from. Among the big polluters, for example, China is not going to participate, nor are the Arab countries. The European Union, on the other hand, is not going to bear the responsibility alone.

Largest the emitters of greenhouse gases are China, the United States, the EU and India.

The European Union is a pioneer in climate policy. It is important that it sticks to its goals and promises even in the midst of the energy crisis. However, actions cannot be left solely on the shoulders of the EU. It would be unfair and could lead to a political backlash in Europe.

It is sad for the planet that the United States and China find it difficult to find common ground on any issue. Since the discussion link between the countries does not work, at least publicly, global climate policy is stuck.

Climate change is already here, and it must be taken seriously. The extreme weather phenomena that have become more common in recent years indicate the seriousness of the situation.

More than a thousand people died in July from the heat in Spain and Portugal. Tens of thousands of people had to flee their homes from wildfires in southern Europe, and water shortages were widespread. The United States has had a record drought. There are catastrophic floods in Pakistan, and Somalia is threatened with drought-induced famine.

The intensification of extreme weather events shows that the climate crisis is already a reality. Curbing it requires a real change of direction and concrete actions.

The international climate panel IPCC stated in its report in February that the time window for correction is closing and humanity’s current way of life is threatened.

Hope however it is. The time window is still open, and it is still possible to prepare for the changes so that the effects remain as minimal as possible.

According to experts, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees is still possible, but it requires quick action.

At the same time as the global UN negotiations are in full swing, companies, cities and municipalities, as well as many countries, are working.

It is no longer the UN meetings that are decisive in climate action, but to a large extent how to get companies to invest in the green transition. And that is influenced by the consumers, that is, all of us.

