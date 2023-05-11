Editorial | The class trip ended at the hospital

The collapse of a bridge in Espoo under schoolchildren is a rare tragedy in Finland, but only by carefully investigating its causes will it remain rare.

Espoon Tapiola had an exceptional accident on Thursday. The temporary footbridge at the construction site collapsed from under the schoolchildren. The drop was five meters.

The spring field trip of eighth graders from Helsinki turned into horror and pain in seconds. The result was mild and moderate broken bones, fortunately not life-threatening injuries.

The accident also stops because it is so rare in Finland. This kind of news is usually published in a small size in the foreign countries section.

In Finland, bridges rarely fail. You can thank strict safety regulations and supervision, as well as professionalism, for that. The kind of sloppy bureaucracy that people on a good day sensitively claim is unnecessary.

When the route is intended to be temporary, problems may arise. Especially the traffic arrangements for pedestrians and cyclists on the outskirts of large construction sites are often criticized as dangerous, and there are already enough large construction sites in the capital region.

It is also a matter of pride that we know how to act systematically and quickly in big accidents. That the first aid worked, the hospitals were immediately ready to receive the injured, and the children’s school immediately started crisis assistance.

Society must do everything for the children’s rehabilitation and support their families.

Sthe exact reasons for the evening’s collapse are not yet known, but Renta, which delivered it, initially suspected that the fixings for tying the levels had failed. The developer was the city of Espoo.

The people of Tapiola said that the bridge has seemed shaky and wobbly for a long time. The bridge is next to a shopping center and a metro station, so there were constantly crowds of people moving on it. The bridge was last checked just under a week ago.

It is extremely important that the causes of the accident are investigated precisely. Whether it was human error or technical weakness, this must not happen again. The Accident Investigation Center announced that he had gone to work.

More important than finding the culprits is preventing future accidents.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.