Thursday, February 1, 2024
Editorial | The civilians of Gaza should not be punished collectively

January 30, 2024
Editorial | The civilians of Gaza should not be punished collectively

Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio (ps) announced that he would suspend Finland's payments to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestine refugees, after Israel accused members of the organization of participating in a terrorist attack. The allegations are serious, but reducing aid in this situation would further worsen the plight of Gaza's civilians.

YUNRWA, K's aid organization for Palestinian refugees, is a politicized organization in many ways, as it operates in the focal point of the crises in the Middle East. For years, Israel has accused UNWRA of enabling the activities of the extremist organization Hamas. Now Israel has announced that twelve UNWRA employees participated in a Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on October 7th.

Founded in 1950, UNWRA helps approximately five million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. The organization has a total of around 30,000 employees, the majority of whom are Palestinians. The rest of the world has outsourced to UNWRA the organization of basic services for Palestinian refugees, such as education and health care. In Gaza, UNWRA is the largest provider of humanitarian aid.

Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio (ps) announced on Saturday that he would suspend Finland's payments to UNRWA due to Israel's accusations. Finland has given the organization five million euros per year. A number of other countries have also suspended aid. It is justified to demand an independent investigation into the actions of UNRWA employees and the responsibilities of UNRWA management. If necessary, criminal suspicions must be submitted to the court for resolution. The credibility of the entire UN is at stake.

At the same time, UNRWA's donors must maintain their sense of proportionality. UN Secretary General António Guterres has appealed to the frozen countries to support UNRWA's continuity of operations. UNRWA works elsewhere than in Gaza, but it is there that a large number of people are now trying to survive in the middle of the war, relying on external support.

The accusations against UNRWA are serious. They should be thoroughly investigated. At the same time, it cannot be avoided that stopping aid in this situation would be a collective punishment directed at the Palestinians, which would unbearably increase the suffering of people in need.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

