The hall, which served as a venue for major cultural and sports events, has been empty for almost two years. It is becoming clearer every day that the arena cannot be used again without stronger pressure on the sellers.

Bthe decision-makers of the city of Elsing have watched the process of selling the Helsinki hall (the former Hartwall arena) with frustration.

There would have been buyers, but the sellers are only selling. Apparently, their goal is to play for time – although no one knows what they could win with it.

The Helsinki Hall has been empty in Helsinki's Pasila since February 2022. Russia attacked Ukraine at that time. The situation is embarrassing for Helsinki. The city lacks an event venue serving international cultural and sports events at the same time as there would be one in Pasila. Tampere gathers both sports and culture at the Nokia Arena.

Some of the owners of the Helsinki Hall belong or have belonged to the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The hall has not been available, as sanctions against oligarch owners prevent it. Renting a hall for a concert, for example, could be a prohibited money transfer for those who are on the banned list.

There was an addition to the EU sanctions package last year, which enables the hall to be transferred to new owners. Until now, the transfer has been attempted voluntarily. According to the city's information, there would be a very credible buyer for the hall. The problem has become the sellers. According to the city's decision-makers, they have been willing to sell – but only in theory.

The city has been waiting and hoping that the matter will proceed on a voluntary basis. The EU's sanctions package enabled voluntary movement, but the same package also enables the expropriation of the hall.

Foreclosure would be a long and complicated legal process. As a result, the hall would not open this year, as promised. On the other hand, it is becoming clearer day by day that without increasing pressure, nothing will happen in the matter.

It's time for the city to change its strategy. The sellers must be pressured, and the expropriation process must be started as soon as possible.

