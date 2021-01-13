Editorial The choice of sports journalists to be the athlete of the year may not be in the minds of the people

The choice of sports journalists to be the athlete of the year may not be in the minds of the people

Due to the corona pandemic, the sports year 2020 was exceptional when major value races were not held.

Sami Välimäki celebrated the first victory of his European golf main tour in Oman in March, just before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted almost all sports in the world.­

Athlete of the Year will be elected for the 74th time on Thursday. Sports Journalists first named Athlete of the Year in 1947. At that time, endurance runner Mikko Hietanen and speed skater Lassi Parkkinen were elected. The next time the title was won by two athletes at the same time was in 2014, when the Olympic champions in cross-country skiing Iivo Niskanen and Sami Jauhojärvi were chosen. Niskanen is nominated for the Athlete of the Year for the fourth time.