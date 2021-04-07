Editorial The Chancellor of Justice should not drift into a statistician

If the legality administrator does not have the courage to develop the position with his practical solutions, the role of the legality administrator becomes a small side section.

Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti now estimates that the proposal on movement restrictions was prepared in a hurry, the opinion round was interrupted and the assessment of alternative means was not comprehensive enough.­

7.4. 16:30

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti tall statement recalls the interpretations of former Chancellor of Justice Jaakko Jonka about his own activities.

In 2016, Jonkka said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat (18.12.)that he did his best to correct the government’s problematic bills, but his position was bluntly ignored.