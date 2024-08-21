Editorial | The Center seeks to be a friend of the Danube and Rkp a friend of the city liberal

Editorial|The rise and fall of basic Finns and the party’s political policies have created movement and empty spaces on the political map.

Tall spaces meet to be filled. This is also the case in politics.

In more than ten years, the Basic Finns have redrawn the political map more than other parties. Basic Finns have also had the ability to reach inside other parties and influence their agenda and internal tensions.

Now that the support of basic Finns is in the billthe political map shifts a bit again, and empty spaces start to appear on the map.

Basic Finns began its rise as an openly populist party. During Timo Soin’s leadership term, Perussuomalinek gained popularity by criticizing the handling of the euro crisis. The people of Soin said that Finland has managed its economy well and the countries of the south poorly, which is why the inhabitants of the northern region should not give alms.

It was especially difficult for Sdp to avoid the siren song of the basic Finns. A surprising amount of Eurocriticism arose within the Dems, which had a kinship with the criticality of basic Finns. The Democrats knew their supporters and knew how to guess that the hard line in this matter was the wish of their own troops.

After Soin, Jussi Halla-aho positioned basic Finns from EU criticism to the right and towards anti-immigration. Nowadays, basic Finns are also supported by Saksakäsi Riikka Purra’s hard economic line.

Along the way, the Basic Finns had become a big wage earner party. It may not have gained visible positions in the wage earners’ organizations, but basic supporters poured into the party from the ranks of the left.

At the same time, the position of the left-wing coalition began to shift. The Duna party became a female-dominated identity and climate party. The transition pushed the greens out of the way.

Kun The Left Alliance moved, the strength of the Sdp’s edges was tested. Almost a panic arose when the Left Alliance, led by chairman Li Andersson, beat the Democrats in the European elections.

Sdp has been looking for its place during the term of chairman Antti Lindtman. After the last election, part of the group has applied for positions that could lead to government responsibility – for example, with the coalition. Others consider that right now is the right time to challenge the coalition, which the government’s cooperation has pushed to the right. The division was visible, for example, when the border law was voted on.

“ During Antti Lindtman’s term, Sdp has been looking for its place.

The hard economic line of basic Finns, the weakening of social security and the government’s labor market reforms have left the door open for those who would like to court wage earners who are disappointed with basic Finns.

Lost support but now in mild in lift the existing center strives to fill this empty space, to become a responsible labor party. “In the future, we have reason to show more interest than before in the issues of the wage earner side as well. We have been silent about them in recent history”, the party’s recent chairman Antti Kaikkonen told In an interview with HS on 17.8.

In the interview, Kaikkonen was surprisingly enthusiastic about low-paid female-dominated fields. So no thanks to the export model and the limitation of the power of the national mediator. Kaikkonen formulated his message in such a way that nurses, teachers and police officers would surely notice where the warm embrace is now that the embrace of basic Finns has grown cold.

Kokoomus has moved to the right, led by basic Finns, and Basic Finns has focused on rural areas and people with little education. So there could be room for a party that promotes the cause of urban educated liberals.

The Rkp led by Anders Adlercreutz would be attracted by this emptying general liberal space. This is how you can conclude, for example, Adlercreutz immigration views.

Still, the chairman of the Rkp must not forget when touring the provinces that the Swedish-language services at the local hospital and the fur farm are the core of the party’s message. Rkp cannot leave that space empty, even if there are no visitors there.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.