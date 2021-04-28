Editorial The center paid a high price for a small profit

The tearing-up battle that lasted more than a week in the middle of the half leaves deep wounds for government cooperation. The crisis of negotiations is also explained by identity politics.

Pyrrhos won it can be called. The metaphor from ancient history refers to a victory that requires such heavy losses that it does more harm than good to the winner.

In the midfield of the government, the center drew a tight line and got through some of its goals. Finland is slightly less indebted than planned in Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (sd) original proposals. Still, the expenditure framework will be breached briskly in 2023 as well. Slightly more employment measures will be taken than planned.