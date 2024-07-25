Editorial | The center of Helsinki needs to be developed for people other than tourists

Editorial|The core center must be kept vibrant. It requires that people have some reason to come to the center of Helsinki.

Pääkaupunki is not only the home of the people of Helsinki, but also Finland’s showcase to the world. That is why it is important to keep the center of Helsinki vibrant so that both residents and visitors enjoy it.

In recent years, the center has suffered from a quieting down. There are a lot of empty business premises. Trade is not going at the pace of peak years. For example, retail trade in the Aleksanterinkatu area has grown since the fall of the corona virus, but last year it remained at a clearly lower level than at the end of the 2010s.

Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce research according to the report, the growth of retail trade in the city center area was clearly slower than outside the city center last year. Restaurant sales have also fallen short of peak years. The turnover of hotels increased in the entire Helsinki region, but many hotels are still empty. There is an oversupply of rooms, because new hotels have been built briskly.

There are several simultaneous phenomena behind the decrease in the vitality of trade. Clothes, shoes and goods are ordered online, and brick-and-mortar stores suffer. Shopping centers located outside the city center attract families with children. Remote work has become everyday in many workplaces, which has affected the lunch places and shops in the city center. The disappearance of Russian tourists has dampened tourist flows. In addition, rents for business premises in the core are high. So you have to have customers in order for the business to be profitable at all.

Qoperators in the aid sector hope that the center of Helsinki could be reached by various means of transport, including cars. In addition, parking spaces are needed. However, the possibility to go to the city center by car cannot be the main means of revitalizing the city center.

Public transport works well, although right now the renovations of the Mannerheimintie and Rautatientor metro stations are complicating getting around in the core. They bring temporary annoyance.

Vitality cannot rely on shops alone. We need culture, restaurants, cafes, shops and good transport connections and walking areas.

The vitality of the center of Helsinki is enhanced by the fact that it is also a kind of cultural valley. Within walking distance of each other are the central library Oodi, the Musiikkitalo, the Contemporary Art Museum Kiasta, the Amos Rex art museum and the new Cultural Barracks.

The Töölönlahti area has been developed as a place for citizens to stay. The city recently opened a new one Töölönlahti park with playgrounds. The goal has been to improve the comfort of the park, described as a dreary passageway.

Eteläsatama, on the other hand, will turn from a closed wasteland into a space open to citizens when the construction of Makasiinranta is completed in the next few years. Coming to the area architecture and design museum, in addition to which a walking route, cafes and restaurants have been planned for the beach. A lively public space is needed. Today, the area is a terminal and parking area, which is not an uplifting sight in Helsinki’s maritime national landscape.

Ein the end, what is really interesting is what remains between and around the buildings. Houses alone are not enough. One of the reasons for the quietness of Helsinki’s core is that there has been absolutely no reason to go to the corners of Kauppatori. The Allas Sea Pool, which came next to the market as a temporary solution, has shown that there are people who come when there is something to do.

The core of Helsinki must not be developed only for tourists who admire the empire center. A reasonable package includes facilities and activities that generate income and attract citizens, for example versatile free events. A lively city center in a historical milieu is a wonderful showcase for the world.

