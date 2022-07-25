Editorial | The center of Helsinki must be kept vibrant – the future renovation of Mannerheimintie must not drive away customers

Aleksanterinkatu’s retail trade grew last year after a sharp decline in 2020. It was still significantly below the level of the time before the coronavirus.

Capital is the hometown of the people of Helsinki, but at the same time the beating heart of the whole of Finland and a showcase for the world. That is why it is important to preserve the vitality of the core of Helsinki.

Helsingin Sanomat reports (16.7.) of empty business premises in the Forum shopping center. Manna’s commercial director Tommi Suutarinen said that the center of Helsinki is no longer a guaranteed place for sales. Manna’s Finlayson store was closed in Forum at the beginning of the year.

In previous years, Aleksanterinkatu, Helsinki’s parade street, has seen e.g. shop operators Aleksi 13 and Halonen leave. Stockmann, the traditional crown jewel of Helsinki’s commercial life, has been in trouble.

Clothes, shoes and household goods are ordered online, and brick-and-mortar stores are suffering. The coronavirus era accelerated this long-predicted trade breakthrough. Not everyone goes downtown to shop. In addition, new shopping centers have been established further away from the core.

During the strict corona restrictions, many were working remotely, which was a hard blow to the lunch places and shops in the center. The tourists also stayed away. Corona has not gone away, but everyday life has gradually returned to normal and the city center is no longer an empty ghost town.

In the Aleksanterinkatu area, the retail trade turned up last year after a sharp decline in 2020. However, according to a study commissioned by the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, the total turnover of the retail trade on Aleksanterinkatu last year was clearly below the level before the corona pandemic.

Grocery store sales in the Aleksanterinkatu area rose slightly last year. However, the growth was weaker than in the entire Helsinki region and the entire country. The growth of textile, clothing and footwear trade remained more modest than elsewhere in the central zone and the Helsinki region. The core center has therefore lost its appeal.

“ A vibrant city center is the sum of many factors.

The core center rents for commercial premises are high, so there must be customers for the business to be profitable.

Business operators hope that logistics connections to the city center will be improved. You should get to the center with different means of transport, including cars. The goods must be able to be brought to the stores easily enough, and it cannot be completely impossible for customers to arrive in private cars. Brick-and-mortar retailers also hope for above-ground short-term parking spaces, which are more affordable than at present. You also have to get to the center by car, but private driving cannot become the main means. There is still a reason to increase charging points for electric cars in the center as well.

It is also important to ensure that the major renovation of Mannerheimintie starting next spring does not cause too much harm to entrepreneurs. If it is difficult for customers to come to the center or they even get the impression that it is difficult to come to the center, they will not come.

Vibrant city centers -association has been conducting vitality surveys of 36 cities since 2012. According to the most recent survey, the core of Helsinki is still vibrant.

The vitality of the center of Helsinki is enhanced by the fact that it is also a kind of cultural valley. Right in the heart of the city, the internationally renowned central library Oodi, Musiikkitalo, Amos Rex art museum and Kiasma are within walking distance of each other.

Although there are different views on the development plans of Elielinaukio and Eteläranta, the city’s vitality is also indicated by the fact that the center is being developed.

A vibrant city center is the sum of many factors. We need culture, restaurants, shops and good transport links. Different services feed each other. The vitality of the center does not depend on shops alone. But you can’t afford to lose them right in the heart of the city.

