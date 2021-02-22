Editorial The care industry is forced to bring in labor from abroad – and quickly

Those who want the best for local residents in municipal elections do not need to restrict immigration.

From Finland run out of labor in some areas relevant to the well-being of citizens. The argument sounds strange when, at the same time, unemployment is rising. The claim is still true.

One of the most persistent misconceptions about the economy is related to the amount of unemployment, and the misunderstanding is being irresponsibly eased during municipal elections. The rather common wish is that Finland’s unemployed should first be employed and only then should labor be obtained from the world. That’s not how it works – neither in theory nor in practice.