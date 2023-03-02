Editorial | The bus strike can be seen and felt

Lakkokevet won’t show up in the elections, at least not yet. Politicians are wary when voters have mixed feelings about strikes.

QLast week, the bus strike started in the morning. It was immediately visible in Wednesday morning’s commuting traffic. In the biggest cities, bus traffic stopped almost completely.

This and next week can be spent at the national mediator’s office, mainly in the mediation of ACP labor disputes. Although the workers’ union rejected the settlement proposal for bus transport, a couple of settlements were also made on Tuesday evening – for example in the truck sector. The port stevedores’ strike was mediated again on Wednesday, and the negotiation result was achieved.

The labor struggles so far in this round of negotiations have been seen quite a bit in the lives of ordinary citizens. The industrial strike was mainly felt in the employer’s wallet. The shop’s short-term strike was noticed by the customers of the striking shops, but food was still available from the neighboring shop. The AKT strike has affected, for example, waste transport. The stevedores’ strike at the ports has resulted in paper mills having to be stopped. The warehouses are already full.

Now, however, the strikes have started to be seen and felt, as commuting traffic has gone haywire in many cities. Strike warnings have also been filed for next week in rail transport.

The pay cycle usually follows the usual order. Industry opens my head. Then come private sectors, such as trade – where the contract is already ready. After that comes the transport sector, which is in mediation this week for many contract sectors.

The transport industry is a kind of both industry: a strike at ports infuriates employers’ industrial unions and their mountain councils, but a bus strike raises similar fury among commuters.

Jif the strikes continue close to the elections, they will inevitably become the subject of election debates. Politicians don’t necessarily want that, especially left-wing politicians. Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s (sd) government tried to stay away from last year’s public sector strikes, but in the end had to enact a compulsory law for nurses when the nurses’ unions did not understand their own best interests. This spring, the dispute has been left to the negotiating unions, which may be the wisest thing. Antti Rinne (sd), who preceded Marini as prime minister, sided with the AY policy in the dispute between Posti and the parcel sorters, and it did not end well.

Recently, Prime Minister Marin has taken a stand on almost everything else except labor struggles, although as a party the Sdp has wanted to profile itself as a driver of wage earners’ issues, for example when discussing the four-day work week. Marin, who spoke in favor of a six-hour working day before his term as prime minister, is considered to be a left-wing democrat, but as prime minister he has appeared more as prime minister than as chairman of the Sdp. So also in the election campaign.

The opposition party, the coalition, has similarly avoided public statements regarding the ongoing contentious labor market spring. In any case, the coalition seems to have calculated that the leading position in the opinion polls is most assuredly maintained when it stays as far as possible from anything controversial. However, this kind of evasion may become more difficult as the elections approach.

Tso far, this year’s labor market disputes have been resolved according to the same formula: lots of smoke, little fire. Strike threats have been canceled or strikes have been short, and the general line defined by the technology industry has not even been seriously challenged.

One can hope that this will also be the case with the ACP strikes. Hopefully, it has also been noticed within the union that people are starting to feel full after the winter. Now is not the time for wars, but for agreements.

