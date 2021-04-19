Editorial The burning of peat must be managed in a controlled manner

Editorial|Editorial

The center and the greens are again pecking at the energy use of peat. The center wants to slow down the pace of peat decommissioning, as giving up peat is a difficult decision for the party.

Peat extraction on the Kalliosalo river in Seinäjoki in August 2019.­

Peat is once again evolving into a territory battle that raises the energy use of peat as a controversy within the government. The center and the Greens are pecking at the matter (HS 19.4.). Climate change and the energy use of peat are the opposite, which in turn is associated with domestication, jobs and security of supply.