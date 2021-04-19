Monday, April 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The burning of peat must be managed in a controlled manner

by admin
April 19, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

The center and the greens are again pecking at the energy use of peat. The center wants to slow down the pace of peat decommissioning, as giving up peat is a difficult decision for the party.

For subscribers

Peat extraction on the Kalliosalo river in Seinäjoki in August 2019.­Picture: Timo Aalto / Lehtikuva

16:30

Peat is once again evolving into a territory battle that raises the energy use of peat as a controversy within the government. The center and the Greens are pecking at the matter (HS 19.4.). Climate change and the energy use of peat are the opposite, which in turn is associated with domestication, jobs and security of supply.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #burning #peat #managed #controlled #manner

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Spain to trial mixing COVID vaccines after restricting AstraZeneca shot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.