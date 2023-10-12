Editorial | The burden of the friendship club was too heavy

Next year, the state will no longer give aid to the Finland-Russia association. It is still worth keeping in touch with Russians working for a free Russia.

TMinister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (KOK) said on Thursday that the state aid to the Finland-Russia Association will be abolished next year. According to Multala, it is not justified or right to continue friendship club activities with a country waging a brutal war of aggression.

The announcement was not surprising. This year, the Finland-Russia club received a grant from the state of almost half a million euros, i.e. a significant part of the money given by the state to friendship clubs, which was distributed in total around 1.6 million euros. That was already a big cut to the support amounts the club previously received. The funding was criticized even before the Russian invasion.

Many have seen the club as a relic of the past and even considered it suspicious. However, in addition to official contacts, the club has also been in contact with Russian democratic actors. The club also condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but that did not change its reputation. The burden was so heavy.

In Finland, there is still reason to think about ways to maintain relations with those Russian actors who in time can change their country for the better. It is also important to know the Russian language.

