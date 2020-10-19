Editorial|Editorial

The British were going to take control back, now it’s slipping out of hand

The picture built by the credit rating agency is far from what the British were promised when they voted for EU resignation.

For subscribers

In the Brexit negotiations, for example, no agreement has been reached on British fishing quotas. Nathan Harman (left) and Neil Whitney sorted their catch a week ago off the southeast coast of Britain.­

20:15

When the British voted for the EU resignation in 2016, supporters of the resignation went to the polls with a slogan Take back control (take control back). More than four years later, Britain is in the opposite position: it is losing control of its own situation. As a sign of that, the credit rating agency Moody’s lowered the British credit rating late last week.