Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The British were going to take control back, now it’s slipping out of hand

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 19, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

The British were going to take control back, now it’s slipping out of hand

The picture built by the credit rating agency is far from what the British were promised when they voted for EU resignation.

For subscribers

In the Brexit negotiations, for example, no agreement has been reached on British fishing quotas. Nathan Harman (left) and Neil Whitney sorted their catch a week ago off the southeast coast of Britain.­Picture: Glyn Kirk / AFP / Magazine image

20:15

When the British voted for the EU resignation in 2016, supporters of the resignation went to the polls with a slogan Take back control (take control back). More than four years later, Britain is in the opposite position: it is losing control of its own situation. As a sign of that, the credit rating agency Moody’s lowered the British credit rating late last week.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

ROUNDUP: EU should be better at sanctions for human rights violations - 10/19/20 - BÖRSE ONLINE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In