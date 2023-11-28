Editorial | The bourgeois government drives a wedge into the furrow of the wage-earner field

SAK is trying to throw the government on the carpet. The danger is that the organization itself will fly into the carpet from its own throw.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
AIn the fall, the central organization of mmattiliittos SAK set out to challenge the bourgeois government. The purpose was to break the government’s front with regard to basic Finns. Basic Finns has positioned itself as a party of wage earners, a friend of the poor and a friend of the car driver.
