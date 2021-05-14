Editorial The board created its own happy hour

The early light sign has made people inventive.

In many the restaurant has a “happy hour” in the afternoon, during which drinks are sold at a discount. The idea is to have more normal-priced drinks left in the restaurant. The government has created its own happy hour system by cutting off restaurants in the early evening. According to the regulations that came into force on Holy Thursday, in the provinces of Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Päijät-Häme and South Karelia, the light sign will come at 7 pm and in other restaurants at 6 pm.

The early light sign has made people inventive. Some order the table full just before the light sign. Others continue the evening with a bag of cakes. On Wednesday, police had to clear Helsinki-based Sinebrychoff Park of hundreds of partygoers.

The goal of restaurant restrictions is good, but this way they are turning against themselves. If drinking under controlled conditions continued for longer than two hours, for example, many might head home instead of the park.

