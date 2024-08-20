Editorial | The blue-green minister leaves between the tree and the bark

Editorial|As environment and climate minister, Kai Mykkänen has had to reconcile the worlds of the coalition and the basic Finns.

YEnvironment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen (cok) plans to leave Petteri Orpo’s (cok) board and is looking for a different position of influence as Espoo’s mayor.

The move can be both understood and surprising. One would think that Mykkänen considers his current ministerial portfolio to be quite significant. Although the Ministry of the Environment’s slice of the state administration as a whole is relatively small, it has a significant connection to EU policy – ​​and to issues of climate-resistant economy and well-being that are central to Finland’s economy and future.

Mykkä has been regarded as a politician who is genuinely interested in climate and environmental policy and knows what he is doing – although it is estimated that he is frustrated by his limited space for movement. Blue-green Mykkänen has often been between a tree and a shell in the government. Mykkänen’s legacy should not be judged only through actions, but it must also be examined based on what Orpo’s government fails to do in terms of environmental and climate policy.

The 2019 parliamentary elections made climate policy a polarizing issue. It especially became a means of mutual separation between the greens and basic Finns. Other parties also held climate elections, as the topic interested citizens in a new way. The reason was the report of the international climate panel IPCC, which warned about the concrete threats of climate change. The general public understood that limiting global warming requires rapid and radical changes.

The Greens markedly became the climate party. Basic Finns, on the other hand, got another theme to talk to the voters about, alongside immigration, from stopping climate action. The center tries to present itself as sensible green, which means understanding the interests of agriculture and the forest industry.

Ku far-right has labeled climate issues as left-wing politics, an international liberal like Mykkänen has found himself in a tight spot. For the current government, climate policy has been one rhetorical means to separate itself from the government of Sanna Marin (sd), even though defining Marin’s government as red-green does not do the center justice. Part of Sdp’s greenness is also color blindness.

In the government negotiations, Mykkänen was responsible for environmental and climate policy. The worlds of the coalition and basic Finns had to be reconciled. The green transition has been made a sustainable transition, when the government has considered with new emphasis the consequences of the benefits and harms of environmental measures for the citizens.

Orpo’s government is committed to the climate act and emission restrictions, but the handprint of the coalition has been visible in the choice of means. During Mykkänen’s period, environmental policy has been characterized by the perspective of environmental economics, such as investments in carbon dioxide recovery. In the end, the result of the basic Finns is not large, but the party owns a few special issues from the center, such as the defense of peat production. Perussuomalaiset made lowering the price of gasoline their main election theme.

“ Natural resource policy is now particularly tense.

The center is still the one with power in the provinces, Natural Resources Center and MTK. In Finland’s influence on the EU’s restoration regulation, the center stuck as close to the government as it dared.

IThe EU is the actual actor in the climate and nature protection policy. The differences between the governing parties in the EU policies are large.

Natural resource policy is always tense, but now especially so. You have to strike a balance between supranational norms and national needs. The forest industry still has power. However, the climate policy shock news that came at the end of Marin’s government changed the situation: the new measurements radically reduced the estimate of the size of the forests’ carbon sink.

Finland falls short of both national climate goals and EU obligations. It is still the responsibility of the Orpo government to make the level of forest use sustainable.

Mykkänen has been creating the government’s line and defended it as best he could. However, it may have become difficult for the minister.

As if in his own testament, Mykkänen said in the summer that reducing logging is the only way to bring Finland’s carbon sinks to the required level. Mykkänen also offered the means. Legislation can influence rotation times, i.e. what age of forest can be used for final felling. Now the implementation of those means may be the responsibility of Mykkänen’s successor.

