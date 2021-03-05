Editorial The billionaire believes in the power of human intelligence

Combating climate change has become the main focus of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates spent his life in the early twentieth gathering more than a hundred billion dollars of assets and intends to use the remainder of the life of that asset to sell off. Founded in 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has previously donated billions to the education of children in developing countries, but now the main focus has become on combating climate change.

The challenge is great, as 51 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere every year. The number should drop to zero in 20 years or the earth will become too hot. A book on the solutions to this problem has been published by Gates How to avoid a climate catastrophe, which he told an international group of journalists.

HS Vision in the story Gates talked about how problems are solved by inventions and politics. Still, one thing caught my eye: Gates only sold its own shares in oil and gas companies in 2019. The pace of change has been fast for even the wisest.

