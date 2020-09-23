Editorial The bay is no longer Chicago, Finland

The bay was once known as a violent place, but now it is one of the most peaceful areas in the country.

University of Helsinki fresh review says that the homicide situation in Finland has remained calm. In 2019, the police became aware of 83 homicides, which is 13 percent less than in 2018.

The current year may become worse, with 56 suspects in homicide recorded in the first six months. Some of them may turn out to be suicidal.

There is nothing new to be said about the ways of committing homicides. The typical homicide still occurs in middle-aged men with alcohol use.

Lapland is the only province with more than three victims per 100,000 inhabitants. In Åland, no homicides were committed in 2010–2018. The specialty of the statistics is around Päijät-Häme Lahti: in 2010–2019, the number of homicides there had dropped to 1.44 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Lahti was known for a long time as a violent place, Chicago, Finland, but now the region has become one of the most peaceful in the country.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.