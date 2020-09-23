Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The bay is no longer Chicago, Finland

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 23, 2020
in World
0

The bay was once known as a violent place, but now it is one of the most peaceful areas in the country.

University of Helsinki fresh review says that the homicide situation in Finland has remained calm. In 2019, the police became aware of 83 homicides, which is 13 percent less than in 2018.

The current year may become worse, with 56 suspects in homicide recorded in the first six months. Some of them may turn out to be suicidal.

There is nothing new to be said about the ways of committing homicides. The typical homicide still occurs in middle-aged men with alcohol use.

Lapland is the only province with more than three victims per 100,000 inhabitants. In Åland, no homicides were committed in 2010–2018. The specialty of the statistics is around Päijät-Häme Lahti: in 2010–2019, the number of homicides there had dropped to 1.44 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Lahti was known for a long time as a violent place, Chicago, Finland, but now the region has become one of the most peaceful in the country.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Nairo: "No doping substances were found, I have always been a clean runner"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In