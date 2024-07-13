Editorial | The Baltic Sea needs to be restored, and for that effective measures are also needed along the rivers

Editorial|Improving the state of the Baltic Sea requires actions in the entire catchment area. Marine nature can also be restored.

ITämere’s poor condition has not been a surprise for a long time. Spots of light are visible, but the overall picture is weak. The surprise, on the other hand, is that in some places things have even gotten worse. For example, the diversity of underwater coastal nature has weakened in all our sea areas, from the eastern Gulf of Finland to the bottom of the Pärämere.

The loss of nature in the Baltic Sea and Finnish coastal waters is progressing faster than ever before, stated the Finnish Nature Panel in its publication in the spring in the report. Marine nature is impoverished and leveled off, especially as a result of eutrophication and climate change.

Strong eutrophication can be seen, for example, in summer blue-green algae blooms. This year, they appeared in coastal waters already in June, right after the first warm period in the Pacific.

Eutrophication is caused by human activity. Too many eutrophic nutrients end up in the sea, which grow algae and cloud the water. Fresh State of Finland’s marine environment 2024 – according to the assessment, there has been no change for the better. Of Finland’s marine areas, only the Merenkurku outer archipelago is in good condition.

According to the same estimate, the nutrient load brought by rivers has not decreased throughout the 21st century. This predicts that eutrophication will not occur without significant load reductions. They have to be done on land. Rivers bring nutrients to the sea from surprisingly far inland.

MMuch has been done to protect Ere. Point pollution from housing and industry has been reduced since the 1970s, so that it is now a fraction of the peak years. Back then, cities and industry discharged their untreated or poorly treated wastewater directly into coastal waters.

The amount of environmental toxins in the Baltic Sea has decreased, which can be seen, for example, in the abundance of seals and sea eagles. Litter on the beaches has decreased.

When the individual emission sources have been fixed, the role of diffuse pollution, especially agriculture and forestry, has been emphasized. So far, measures to suppress diffuse pollution have been ineffective. The phosphorus and nitrogen load caused by agriculture has not decreased in any sea area since 1995, nor has the load from forestry.

Jlet’s say marine nature can recover, the nutrient load causing eutrophication and other pressures brought by human activity must be brought under control. According to the Finnish nature panel, this requires effective measures and sufficient resources.

The researchers’ recommendations to remedy the situation are worthwhile. Emissions must be reduced in the entire Baltic Sea catchment area, all the way to the headwaters of the rivers. Subsidies for agriculture and forestry must be linked to activities that improve the state of the environment. In addition, marine nature must be taken into account as part of all planning.

Marine nature can also be restored. It is an international goal and part of the recently approved restoration regulation in the EU. In Finland, the government opposed the regulation until the very end, even though its important parts are precisely the protection of water bodies and the cleaning of catchment areas. The restoration regulation therefore included much more than forests.

In the protection of the Baltic Sea, the government has taken three areas from the Archipelago Sea as pilot targets. The goal is to restore the nutrient cycle so that agricultural nutrients end up in the cycle and not in the sea.

Individual pilots help locally, but they are not enough. Too often, activities in the Finnish catchment area have remained small-scale projects. Actions must be taken in the entire catchment area. Otherwise, the Baltic Sea will not be in good condition right down to the bottom.

