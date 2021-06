Editorial|Editorial

There is already such widespread support for climate action that the emergence of confrontation could take it backwards.

Police carried the protesters from Elokapina away from Mannerheimintie on Sunday.

21.6. 20:15

The Rebellion movement the protesters were taken to police cars on Helsinki’s Mannerheimintie on Sunday after a four-day demonstration when they refused to leave the driveway. On Monday, the protest continued at Senate Square.