Editorial The atmosphere in collective bargaining is tightening further

Of the year as the climate changed, collective bargaining tightened further. The Confederation of Finnish Industry left a strike warning to the technology industry during the New Year. The strike would begin in two weeks. That would affect around 40,000 workers. There is controversy over the size and distribution of wage increases. If the strike were to begin, it would be the first major labor struggle of the current round, but hardly the last.

In these times, collective bargaining takes place on many fronts. The paper union’s strike at UPM began on New Year’s Day. UPM wants business-specific agreements for its industries once Stora Enso and Metsä Group have entered into company-specific agreements.

The sawn timber company Keitele Group has made headlines in the second half of the New Year. The Confederation of Finnish Industry has left a strike warning to the company, as well as to a couple of smaller sawmill companies. The Confederation of Finnish Industry promotes the interests of employees in the mechanical forest industry as an inheritance from the Finnish Confederation of Industry, which has been merged into the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

In Keitele Group, this is a change in the agreement on working conditions. Until now, the forest industry has had universally binding collective agreements. However, the employers’ organization Metsäteollisuus ry has terminated sectoral collective agreements and wants company-specific agreements to replace them. The old collective agreement expired at the turn of the year. According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, Keitele Group does not agree to negotiations with the association.

Its own chapter is the strike in freight ports organized by the ACP Automotive and Transport Association last Tuesday. As the strike was intended to support the Confederation’s negotiating goal, it was apparently legal. Admittedly, the ACP is likely to be prepared for damages.

In December, the Helsinki District Court ordered the ACP to end the blockade of Keitele Group on the basis of a penalty payment of as much as one million euros. On New Year’s Eve, however, the district court overturned its earlier decision after receiving further clarification.

The labor market round has started exceptionally tangled, and no easier negotiations are promised in the future.

