Finns do not trust Sweden’s defense, while Swedes rate Finland’s defense ability as excellent.

Uthe Crimean War and the NATO decisions brought Finland and Sweden closer together, according to the majority of both Finns and Swedes. The result can be found in the survey of cooperation between Sweden and Finland commissioned by the Hanasaari Swedish-Finnish cultural center from the barometer.

Suomen’s Rivakka action in its NATO decision affected the Swedes’ evaluations of Finland. Eight out of ten Swedes have a positive attitude towards Finland, which is ten percentage points more than three years earlier.

In both countries, citizens support the fact that Finland and Sweden improve crisis preparedness together. The security policy of the neighboring country is also of interest. However, the barometer also shows that Finns do not trust Sweden’s defense, while Swedes rate Finland’s defense ability as excellent.

IThe climate favors Nordicism, but the results of the barometer also indicate that cooperation is not working in the best possible way.

The rapid border closures during the coronavirus pandemic weakened confidence, especially in the Haaparanna and Tornio regions, that the decision-makers in the middle of the crisis would really coordinate decisions that have direct consequences for the movement of people, trade and company investments. The border decisions were a dark moment for Nordic cooperation.

One of the indicators of the mutual integration of the Nordic countries is migration. Migration between the countries is at its lowest level since the 1992 bottom quotation. Last year, only a couple of thousand people moved from Sweden to Finland, which was the lowest number of the 2000s. Slightly more Finns immigrated to Sweden. Commuter traffic from one country to another has also shrunk, which indicates both the change in work and the waning of attraction.

