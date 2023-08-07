Editorial | The artificial intelligence drug of the techno giants continues

Investors’ artificial intelligence craze has sent the values ​​of the largest US technology companies skyrocketing.

Yin the United States the price development of large technology companies has been wild this year. It has boosted the technology exchange Nasdaq to a 34 percent rise since the beginning of the year. In the same time, the OMX Helsinki of the Finnish stock exchange has dropped almost 13 percent to freezing.

The value of Apple, the most valuable company in the United States, has increased by 54 percent since the beginning of the year. The value of Microsoft’s stock has risen by 37 percent since the beginning of the year, the value of Alphabet, or Google, by 44 percent, Amazon’s by 50 percent, Nvidia by 211 percent, and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, by 152 percent – based on Thursday’s closing prices.

The market value of these techno giants, i.e. the combined value of all the companies’ shares, was already more than ten trillion, or ten million million dollars.

If the shares of those six companies were divided equally among all Finns, each Finn would receive a share pot of 1.8 million dollars.

Tthe rise in the value of econ giants is fueled above all by investors’ belief that artificial intelligence will become a new source of wealth, similar to printing technology or the internet.

A good example of this was given in July, when Microsoft announced that it would introduce an artificial intelligence application based on ChatGPT-4 into the Office software package for a monthly fee of $30. The mere announcement of the upcoming release increased Microsoft’s value by more than a hundred billion dollars. That amount is more than the combined value of the three companies with the largest market value on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The position of American technology giants as developers of artificial intelligence is indeed strong. Microsoft dominates offices, Google dominates information retrieval, Amazon dominates commerce, Nvidia dominates artificial intelligence computing, and Meta dominates social media.

Many of these companies have billions of customers. People are already hooked on the companies’ services by so many hooks that everyday life becomes difficult without them. For example Google has 15 different services or products, from map services to YouTubeand each service has over 500 million users.

Technology waste also has a lot of funds to develop its own artificial intelligence applications. Companies are valuable. They have so much cash that they can buy challengers out of the market.

Qof course, the bear development has also been fueled by the general return of optimism to the stock market.

Rising interest rates and fears of a recession were expected to lower stock prices, but that didn’t happen. Michael Wilson, the pessimistic strategist of the Morgan Stanley bank, who had warned of high stock prices until now, turned his sled last week. He forecast now the stock rally will continue in the US until the end of the year so that this year will be a top year for stock investors in the US like 2019.

In the United States, the country’s political leadership is strongly committed to achieving artificial intelligence dominance in the world. It is believed that whoever controls technology controls the economy and the world. This is partly why the US is waging a trade war against China, creating various restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology and the use of services and equipment.

Tin eco-intelligence projects however, has its dangers.

At the end of May over 350 prominent artificial intelligence leaders and researchers warned in their statement about the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity. In March more than a thousand experts called to suspend the development of artificial intelligence models – among them Tesla CEO Elon Musk and historian Yuval Noah Harari.

In the United States, the business world took a big hit in July from these concerns, when the country’s seven leading artificial intelligence companies met with President Joe Biden at the White House. The representatives of the companies voluntarily promised to monitor the safety of artificial intelligence development, quoting Biden, “respecting democracy and our values”.

It’s good that the companies committed themselves to noble principles, but no one or nothing is usually the best watchdog of itself.

