Sunday, May 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The anticipation of one’s own economy and its threats must be increased

by admin
May 9, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Lack of foresight creates problems in managing loans. Precise action is needed and market failures need to be corrected.

Bank of Finland and there has been a debate among financial actors as to whether the growth of household mortgages should be limited and whether a loan ceiling should be introduced.

The winner of the dispute cannot be declared, as restraint may be needed, but the ability to service loans and avoid over-indebtedness is not evident by a simple apportionment in which debts are divided by income.

.
#Editorial #anticipation #economy #threats #increased

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?