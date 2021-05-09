Editorial The anticipation of one’s own economy and its threats must be increased

Editorial|Editorial
Lack of foresight creates problems in managing loans. Precise action is needed and market failures need to be corrected.
Bank of Finland and there has been a debate among financial actors as to whether the growth of household mortgages should be limited and whether a loan ceiling should be introduced.
The winner of the dispute cannot be declared, as restraint may be needed, but the ability to service loans and avoid over-indebtedness is not evident by a simple apportionment in which debts are divided by income.
.
#Editorial #anticipation #economy #threats #increased
Leave a Reply