Editorial|The United States is so concerned about Russia’s and China’s advance in the Arctic regions that it agreed to admit that it cannot build top-class icebreakers by itself, but needs help from Finland.

OFato tightened its attitude towards China at its summit held last week. It was not a surprise, because China is challenging the current world order more clearly all the time. Its main partner is Russia, whose war in Ukraine is enabled by China.

The growing concern about China also contributed to the fact that the United States, Canada and Finland published a tripartite declaration on cooperation in the production of icebreakers behind the scenes of the summit. The joint statement by US President Joe Biden, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is indeed more significant for Finland than the word statement suggests.

There are several things in the background. Firstly, the importance of the Arctic region is now growing rapidly. Secondly, in the United States, it has been noticed that Russia and China are operating there seriously and are clearly ahead of the United States and better equipped. Thirdly, it has been admitted in the United States that the country does not have the ability to build icebreakers quickly, let alone at moderate costs. The fourth point is the most important for Finland: Finland has this kind of ability. Our ice-breaking expertise is at the top of the world.

Finland has been trying to get an agreement on icebreaker cooperation with the United States for decades, but progress has been slow until now. Finland’s NATO membership contributed to the current momentum, but especially the humility of the United States to realize that making top-class icebreakers on its own is too slow. The United States has a real need for it.

Canada’s role should not be underestimated, nor the Canadian ownership of the Helsinki shipyard. Canada currently spends less than two percent of its GDP on defense, which could become a big problem if power changes in the United States. Acquiring ships capable of operating in Arctic conditions is indeed a way for Canada to reach the percentage target agreed in NATO in a way that benefits the United States.

Jtherefore, concrete results should also be expected from the statement, i.e. practically new opportunities for the Finnish maritime industry and companies manufacturing shipyard technology. The cooperation mentioned in the statement means that the countries are ready to trade. The United States prevents access to its market in many ways, but now it has announced its readiness to accept the import of Finnish know-how. It could be, for example, supplying technology to ships manufactured in the United States and Canada, or equipment modernizing US and Canadian shipyards.

Of course, there is still work to be done before we know what the agreement really means for Finnish industry. However, even smaller-than-dreamed deals are progress, and in addition, the declaration can serve as a marketing aid for other allies and like-minded countries.

Kit’s not just about icebreakers either. The declaration is also politically important, after all, it is a public alliance of three countries. Finland is therefore deepening relations with two important allies.

The declaration can be compared to the Aukus agreement on submarines signed by the United States, Great Britain and Australia. That’s why many other allies also paid attention to the statement.

Thus, in the US presidential election year, it is also significant that former Republican President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election, was interested in strategic ice-breaking cooperation with Finland during his term.

So it is an issue so important to the United States that it unites rivals Biden and Trump. It is important for Finland.

