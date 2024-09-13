Editorial | The airport service must be reliable

Editorial|Airport services should have the same compensation rules as airlines.

BIn September, passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa airport have been tormented by traffic jams at the security check. Because of them, dozens of passengers who arrived at the airport on time have been late for their flights.

Finavia, which handles security inspections, has explained the congestion with EU regulations that came into force at the beginning of September. Because of them, the airport had to return to the old practice, where a maximum of one hundred milliliter liquid containers can be carried in hand luggage. Queues have become stuck when passengers have had to remove packages that are too large.

Delays have caused questions about who bears responsibility for them. The airlines do not take responsibility, because the customer must be at the gate on time. Finavia, on the other hand, has said that it is not liable for compensation, because the congestion came as a surprise to the company. Insurance companies are not responsible either, because travel insurance does not take into account delays caused by airport congestion.

At worst, more than two hours have passed in the security check line. Then the passenger would not necessarily have had time to board the flight, no matter how early he had arrived at the airport, because many airlines do not start accepting checked bags until two hours before departure. From the point of view of the passenger and also the general sense of justice, the situation has been unreasonable.

Finavia is explained situation with a staff shortage. It has said that it started looking for additional staff as soon as it became aware of the EU’s new liquid regulations. The explanation is not convincing, because only a year ago Helsinki-Vantaa suffered from bad congestion as well. Finavia explained those queues by security inspectors falling ill and failing to predict the number of passengers. Then it also emerged that Airpro, which supplies employees to Finavia, had clearly reduced its workforce, which has made it difficult to find replacements for the shifts.

If there is no labor buffer, even small changes can cause big problems. They can be blamed on unexpected circumstances, but you should be prepared for surprises at airports.

Urenovated Helsinki-Vantaa is a modern and functional airport. Last year, it was chosen as the best field in Europe in its category. Security checks usually go quickly and you can get to the gate in less than half an hour.

However, the average smoothness does not help if there are occasional surprise traffic jams. What matters at the airport is the maximum time. That’s why airlines today require passengers to arrive two hours before departure for flights to Europe and no less than three hours for flights outside Europe. And even that has not always been enough.

Most of the time, you have to come to the airport far too early just to be safe. It doesn’t necessarily affect the airport, because the wait staff use the airport’s expensive services. However, it is a waste of time for passengers. And time is money – let’s count how much money.

About 5.2 million passengers left Helsinki-Vantaa last year, of which about 4.77 million flew abroad. If those going abroad had to spend an average of one extra hour at the airport, the monetary value of this waiting would have been more than 85 million euros, based on the average Finnish hourly wage of around 18 euros.

Tof course, such calculations are mostly thought exercises, but they show how big expenses arise when you can make someone else pay the bill. Similar examples can be found in many other places in society. That’s why the cause-and-effect principle is so important. The responsibility of airlines was regulated by an EU regulation in 2004, but there is no similar responsibility at airports. Should be.

If the company responsible for security checks had to handle the checks in the agreed time or be responsible for the costs incurred by the passengers, the company would have to include the compensation risk in its calculations. Then it would be worthwhile to hire more employees, so that there would be replacements for the shifts if necessary and unnecessary queues would be avoided. Every company wants to save its own money.

