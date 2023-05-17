Editorial | The air passenger pays and pays

Nowadays, air passengers are charged an additional price for more and more things. It makes flying exhausting to finance.

Ldomestic travel is recovering after difficult years. Summer flights have sold well, even though many passengers still postpone booking until the last drop. Finnair’s capacity is now 80–85 percent of the level before the coronavirus pandemic. The Finnish company suffers from the fact that it has to fly to Asia via a longer route around Russia.

Finnair has managed to win again, but it is difficult. Prices have been increased, routes have been cut, salaries have been cut and service has been reduced. As the latest weakening, the company announced the tightening of conditions for hand luggage. In the future, with the cheapest ticket, you can only bring a small bag under the seat into the cabin.

The time for super offers is over, at least for the time being, which is a good thing from the point of view of the climate. Airlines have been and still are tight, so money has to be squeezed from somewhere. However, it is exhausting for the air passenger to think about fees, surcharges and special fees, when he would like to think about the vacation at the beginning.

