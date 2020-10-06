Editorial The activities of the Helsinki Police, which used gas injectors to disperse the climate demonstration, need to be clarified

The police should not be provoked, even if provoked.

Video and photographs of the use of force by the police in the Kaisaniemi climate demonstration reminded me of completely different societies than Finland. What made police spray gas on the eyes of protesters sitting cross-legged on the ground?

Of course, short video clips don’t tell the whole truth about the event. Attempts had been made to negotiate with the protesters and they had been carried off the road, but when that did not help, the police eventually resorted to a gas nebulizer.

Protesters try to get their attention – sometimes by provoking the police as well. However, the police should not be provoked. The gas nebulizer is intended to tame a threatening or violent person, not to disperse a non-violent demonstration.

The Helsinki police are preparing a report on the case. It is therefore worth going through the matter openly and thoroughly, because we are not used to seeing such activities from the Finnish police.

