Editorial | Tensions on the eastern border will tie up the authorities' resources for a long time to come

Russia controls the pressure on the eastern border, but the benefits of instrumentalized migration for Russia can be mitigated by many measures.

Ithe border was militarized when Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine two years ago. First, the visa policy was tightened and border traffic decreased. Then Russia instrumentalized the asylum seekers and started letting citizens of third countries cross the border to cause worry and confusion in Finland. The border was closed.

Russia is now focusing its teasing especially on Finland, because the situation on the eastern borders of Norway and Estonia is calm. However, a similar game is underway at the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on the Belarus side.

Russia wants to cause worry and costs for Finland, to provoke violations of international agreements and possible excesses in the use of force at the border. They are all sensitive issues for liberal democracy. It is not easy to whistle through the game, but the power of the hybrid operation can be mitigated.

There seems to be a need for legislative changes. Strategic communication must also be aimed at the countries of departure of the new arrivals and at the airlines preparing travel itineraries, so that those considering leaving understand that it is not worth trying to go to Finland. The important thing is that the EU and NATO play together.

Tthe situation on the eastern border is still ultimately regulated by Russia, and Finland is unable to completely prevent people from coming to, say, the land border. Escalating the situation is easy for Russia, because its authorities have no inhibitions about using force even against their own citizens.

Petteri Orpo's (kok) government decided to extend the closure of the eastern border until mid-April. About 1,300 asylum seekers have come from Russia, of which a few hundred have probably already continued their journey from Finland to other places. They can also be sent back. Asylums have reportedly not been granted to the arrivals.

The asylum system is not particularly burdened. It is still good to ensure the efficiency and fairness of the asylum process. The new border procedure legislation brings powers that can be useful in an exceptional situation. Even so, for example, the freedom of movement of asylum seekers cannot be limited as an emergency measure.

Russia's hybrid attacks may take new forms. The pressure on the eastern border will continue for a long time. However, Russia wants to stay within the scope of bullying and not raise the pressure to the category of a military threat.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.