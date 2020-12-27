Editorial Temporary changes to the Communicable Diseases Act are needed due to the coronavirus epidemic, but it also needs a permanent pandemic update

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) rejected the opposition’s accusations of slowing down when she presented a proposal to amend the Communicable Diseases Act in Parliament: it is not possible to bring “style-clean performances from the conveyor belt” to Parliament.

Coronavirus pandemic has tested not only health services and security of supply in different countries, but also their legislation. Restrictions on citizens’ rights have highlighted significant differences within the rule of law.

After the first wave of the epidemic hit Finland at the beginning of the year, the President of the Republic and the government declared exceptional conditions in March, and a state of emergency law was introduced, mainly for the state of war. It can significantly restrict fundamental rights, such as movement, even during a very widespread dangerous communicable disease with a major impact.