Editorial | Teachers require the basics

Fixing the elementary school could start with mobile phone parks and restoring the honor of reading skills, if the teachers’ proposals for equality seem too difficult to implement.

Mif the pride of Finland, i.e. the elementary school, is broken, it would seem to be complicated to fix it. Not otherwise, if we believe A crowd of almost a hundred teachers heard from HS. The proposals of the “school committee” made up of 92 teachers were mostly related to everyday life and tasks. Some mainly demand that the rest of society leave the schools alone.

Some of the proposals in the repair series would shake Finland. Others are so simple it’s a wonder why they haven’t been done already. A drop in learning results is not fate, it can be influenced. And we have to influence that if we want Finland to have a future.

In the midst of many difficult disputes in the board negotiations, the school can offer things that are easy to reach a consensus on.

Let’s start with the easiest: teachers want to disconnect the student from their cell phone, even during lessons. Of course, we study with digital devices, but it is impossible to concentrate in class if our mind is filled with social media and gaming. There are mobile phone parks in schools. However, the rules are vague in too many schools, and art with them steals time away from the essentials.

Teachers want to return to the basics, such as reading, writing and arithmetic, on which the ability to think and live among other people as people is built. For example, it would not be impossible to realize the wish that more reading be done at school than at present.

The opposites of the basics are the endless project rush, the passion for reform, open learning environments and additional requirements defined from outside the school. All the hustle and bustle and extra tinkering that steals the teacher’s time. It would be easy to give up this demand and give the teachers peace of mind – of course, at the same time, it would be worth thinking about the teachers’ proposal for smaller teaching groups. Or that things should generally be done with pedagogy and researched knowledge first.

Msome teachers would like to stop the mercy tests and set the bar higher. More should be demanded of young people. It’s difficult when some parents aren’t interested in their children’s schooling and others are interested in a completely twisted way: when a young person gets a bad grade for a reason, they attack the teacher. Parents, support the teacher and the school!

We also talk about resources. It already seems more complicated, but it’s not. The teachers have a clear vision of where those resources should be added: to equality money, so that schools in challenging areas are really on the same level as others. The money could be used to improve support for those in need due to, for example, their mental health, behavior or learning difficulties. It can also be used for high-quality S2 education, to extend preparatory education to two years. Teachers do not widely see the contribution of foreign-language children as the cause of the collapse of learning results, but it would be foolish to stop their progress.

Slet’s move on to the most difficult puzzles to solve. Teachers see every day how neighborhoods, schools, and families are divided into well-off and underprivileged. Some parents themselves are so broke that they don’t have the strength to support a child or even take care of him properly. Some children live in such hell that they are completely unable to learn.

Finland needs to put a little more effort into fixing this. While waiting for that: let’s even implement the mobile phone parks now. It’s not difficult, it doesn’t require a change in the law or the involvement of politicians at all, just a clarification of the current rules.

