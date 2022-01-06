Editorial Teachers opened an important discussion

There are excellent teachers in Finland, but there are better and worse among them. Teacher differences have a major impact on learning outcomes.

At the turn of the year There is a discussion on the HS page about the role of teachers in children’s learning. The discussion opened on 28.12. mathematics teacher Marika Toivola, who pointed out that there has been a lot of talk about differences in the level of students for a long time, but it would also be worth discussing the differences between teachers.

Toivola has been supported by other teachers who have reminded us of how much of a difference it makes for a student to be in a class taught by a skilled and motivated teacher who is passionate about their work.

Teachers are right. Everyone is sure to remember from their own school years how an enthusiastic teacher could turn an even boring thing into an intellectual adventure. Or vice versa: how a bad teacher turned off the joy of learning.

Some of the differences between teachers are based on individual characteristics, but much depends on the environment – the school and its spirit. In order to develop and thrive, teachers need an inspiring and encouraging spirit just like students. That is an important message from the discussion opened by the teachers.

