Editorial | Talking also helps incel men

In recent weeks, the discussion in Helsingin Sanomat about men suffering from the involuntary lack of a sexual partner, i.e. so-called incel men, has progressed from a difficult beginning towards a deepening understanding.

BElsing’s Sanomi was published on 28.1. research doctor Joona Räsänen writing with the title “Sexual loneliness is also a social problem”. In the article, Räsänen said that increased sexual loneliness has increased men’s nausea, which can even fuel violence. Räsänen cited social media dating apps as one of the reasons for the situation.

The article aroused opposition because Räsänen was thought to have blamed women or even legitimized violence against women. He didn’t actually do that, but the researcher was made responsible for the problems connected to the culture of incel men who complain about the lack of sex.

Fortunately, there were more shades in the further discussion. Significantly point of view offered by Juho Mäkinen, a teacher who presented himself as a former incel man, who believes that incel culture is basically about loneliness. “Incels don’t really want sex or even women, but generally meaningful human relationships”, Mäkinen wrote.

The conversation that took place shows that even though there are no easy solutions to some problems and not necessarily any solutions, just talking can help – as it helped Juho Mäkist.

