Editorial | Taiwan's presidential election has a lot at stake

If China is looking for a moment to attack Taiwan, it may conclude that there will be no better opportunity.

TIowans will vote for president next Saturday under military and political pressure created by China. The national backbone is stiff, as China suggests that the election is about war and peace.

The result of the presidential election affects the relationship between Taiwan and China and thereby the development and superpower dynamics of the entire Pacific region. The waves are hitting Europe quickly, because the situation in Taiwan, the center of the world's semiconductor industry, can shake the world trade and economy.