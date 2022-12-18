Editorial | Sweden is a different country when it comes to street gangs

Street gangs cause fear because the shootings in Sweden are feared to spread to Finland as well. That doesn’t have to happen, because Sweden is a special case in Europe.

Police said on Thursday that he intervened in the actions of a Turku street gang. A gang of twenty young people with a foreign background had, among other things, robbed people in connection with snuff shops. “External symbols or certain clothes have not been used, but they have had certain hand signals. They have then shown these hand signs, for example, on social media”, crime district commissioner Juha Kainonen told.

There have been enough headlines about street gangs since the new director of the Helsinki Criminal Police, Markku Heinikari, announced in October 2021 that Finland had found street gangs. The phenomenon got a face last May, when the District Court of Helsinki increased the violent sentences of Finnish rapper Milan Jaffi on the basis that the motive for the criminal activity had been to protect the honor of the group.

According to the police, street gangs are loose groups that usually do not have names, codes or specific territories. Rap music and gangsta culture, as is familiar from Swedish gangs, are often referred to as the hallmarks of gangs. When gangs are defined by the cultural style preferred by immigrants, it’s no wonder that gangs are made up of many immigrants – up to 95 percent of members, according to the police.

It does not mean that immigrants commit 95 percent of crimes committed by youth or gangs. According to the police, there are about 90 organized criminal groups in Finland, the vast majority of which are made up of native Finns. However, it has been decided to separate street gangs into their own group – and it seems that an important basis for separation is precisely the immigrant background. This delimitation has had a great political significance.

Last week, the Basic Finns, the Coalition, the Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt left the government intermission question About the “exceptional wave of violence, robbery and gang crime that shook Finland”.

On the intermediate question, there is not very strong data to support the claims about the crime wave, but even more so the criticism of the immigration policy. “Immigration to Finland, especially from countries with a low level of development, has grown strongly in Finland in the 21st century,” the midterm question states.

Mainstream Finns in particular have long held Sweden as an example of a failed immigration policy and gang violence as proof that they have been right.

The situation in Sweden is bad. More than 50 people have died in gang shootings this year. Bystanders are also often at risk. Violence played a big role in the parliamentary elections in September, which ended with the victory of the right.

in Finland be warned about the Swedish road. “Organized crime can threaten democracy. Our eyes were opened to Russia after the war of aggression started, and Finland also needs to react in this matter. We are on Sweden’s way”, Jonne Rinne, chairman of the Finnish Police Association warned.

President Sauli Niinistö said the same during Yle’s question hour: “It (street gangs) is a very, very unfortunate and dangerous phenomenon. Apparently, we are following Sweden a bit.”

Fortunately, quite a lot. In Finland, 10–15 homicides are committed with firearms each year, in most of which the shooter is a man and the victim is a woman. Not a single person has been killed in street gang shootings in Finland.

From abroad in Finland, we are used to seeing the model from Sweden. In this case, however, it can be misleading. Published by the Swedish Crime Research Institute Brå in 2021 comparative study of violent crime in 22 European countries. “The results show that the increase in gun violence that began in Sweden in the mid-2000s could not be observed in any other European country.”

There is immigration in many countries, but elsewhere it has not brought shooting gangs with it. Something has gone exceptionally badly wrong in Sweden. It is good news for Finland. We are not in Sweden’s way, and we don’t need to step on it.

