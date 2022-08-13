Editorial | Sweden handed over the Turkish man to Erdoğan as a sign of victory

Sweden is trying to offer the Turkish president an opportunity to clear the obstacles to the ratification of the NATO agreement between Sweden and Finland.

Swedish the government is trying to open its tightly knotted relationship with Turkey by means that it hopes the Swedes preparing for the parliamentary elections – and Sweden’s NATO membership – will close their eyes for a while. On Thursday, Sweden handed over to Turkey one of the persons whose extradition Turkey has considered a condition for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership.

Finland and Sweden are at the neck of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and a Turkish man handed over by Sweden also became a pawn in the hard-hitting power game. There were legal grounds for the handover, but the timing is not a coincidence. Sweden is under greater pressure than Finland to provide evidence that the country is working as agreed with Turkey. The handover was Sweden’s first to Turkey in years.

As part of the agreement made by Finland, Sweden and Turkey at the NATO meeting in Madrid in June, Finland and Sweden confirmed that they will process deportation requests made by Turkey and extradition requests for persons suspected of terrorism quickly and thoroughly – and in accordance with the European convention.

According to the Swedish Minister of Justice, Morgan Johansson, the extradition was a routine case. The man who lived in Sweden has no ties to terrorist activities, but he has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison for credit and debit card fraud.

Turkey made an extradition request last year, and the man was arrested in Sweden. The man objected to extradition and considered himself under threat because he had converted from Islam to Christianity. According to the Swedish Supreme Court, there was no obstacle to the handover.

The extradition decision made by the Swedish government on Thursday can soften the relationship between Sweden and Turkey – if Erdoğan allows it.

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said earlier this week in connection with the ambassadors’ meeting that Sweden and Finland have not responded as expected to the demands. Negotiators from Finland, Sweden and Turkey will meet in Stockholm on August 26.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s government is counting on offering Erdoğan at least something to present as a victory and a demonstration of influence. At the same time, the Swedish government hopes that just a few weeks before the elections, Swedes are more interested in the price of food and electricity than the inflation of the Swedish human rights speech.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.