Editorial Sweden could be trusted

Mutual trust between Sweden and Finland lasted under intense pressure. NATO gets two strong members who, among other things, bring tremendous technological know-how as gifts.

Swedish and Finland’s NATO Super Weeks culminate in the joint submission of a NATO application in Brussels and the state visit of President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö to Sweden.

The week is historic. Sweden and Finland leave behind military non-alignment. The decision was great for both countries and dictated by coercion. It has been reflected in moods. The decisions have been made quickly and elegantly, but true.

Finland chose its own line, but considered it very important that the decision could be made on an equal footing with Sweden. Without Sweden, Finland’s NATO membership would have been a torso.

It is gratifying and proud that the importance of a common solution was recognized and recognized in both countries. Mutual trust between Sweden and Finland lasted under intense pressure. It lays a strong foundation for even closer relations with neighboring countries.

Communication between the leading politicians in Finland and Sweden has been almost everyday during the spring. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson showed strong leadership by directing her minority government behind the NATO decision. The Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist deserves special thanks, which Finns are used to trusting.

Intensified defense co-operation in recent years has welded Sweden and Finland together. NATO gets two strong members who, among other things, bring tremendous technological know-how as gifts. At the same time, NATO will be joined by two of the world’s three major manufacturers of 5g technology.

Stormy at times the importance of friends is emphasized. The Nordic countries share much of the same values ​​and view the world in the same way. Now they have also come up with the same security solution. It further strengthens Finland’s Nordic identity as well.

NATO will soon ask what Sweden and Finland want to do in NATO’s joint defense planning. The organization of the Nordic defense should be considered together with Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Sweden and Finland fill a strategically important area in NATO’s military maps at the crossroads of the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. Tensions between NATO and Russia are directly visible not only in the Baltic Sea but also in the Arctic, where Russia is waging its own great power struggle. Norway, which spent its National Day on Tuesday, is a key Arctic expert at NATO.

One The differences between the security policies of Sweden and Finland will continue to affect Russia. Finland is at the forefront. In defense planning, Sweden, which is protected by Finland, acts as a support area and a guarantor of security of supply, bringing depth to the defense.

Geography also explains how Russia has been treated in everyday life. Even in NATO, Finland wants the dialogue link with Russia to work if possible. Finland’s leadership will continue to be cautious in criticizing Russia. Sweden may have its own line.

However, the most important thing for Finland is the relationship with Sweden. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine will for a long time undermine the stability of northern Europe. By joining NATO, Sweden and Finland will strengthen the security of each other and the entire Baltic Sea region.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine’s principle.