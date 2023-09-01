Editorial | Suspicion of the perpetrators of Nord Stream sabotage may be reflected in support for Ukraine

Nord Stream was part of Russia’s “strategic corruption”, which was used to wrap the West in Russia’s network. The person who blew up the gas pipe has yet to be identified.

SAksa’s energy policy of the past decades can without exaggeration be described as a colossal failure. Germany drove down nuclear power, committed itself to coal and also to Russian natural gas.

It was hard to admit mistakes. Then, in September of last year, the Nord Stream gas pipelines exploded at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Four explosions in 17 hours did what political pressure from the United States, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics had not done. Germany admitted its mistake.