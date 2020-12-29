Editorial Supporting the mobility of children would be an investment in the future

A Finnish model is being sought for children’s and young people’s hobbies, where everyone would have the opportunity to do hobbies in connection with the school day. The goal is good.

Most too little movement of children and young people. A sedentary lifestyle has spread from adults to even pre-school children. This has been a concern for a long time.

Exercise would be one of the many beneficial hobbies that have been studied to increase the well-being of children and young people and prevent exclusion. However, many school-age children are left out of hobbies either because they are not available close enough or because the family cannot afford them.