Editorial Supporting people, not burning peat

Government key decisions at mid-term included additional support for small peat power plants. The lower limit for their tax-free use will increase from 5,000 megawatt hours to 10,000 megawatt hours. The tax relief compensates for the fact that the increase in the price of emission rights has made the use of peat unprofitable.

The center pushed the decision firmly because peat production is a big issue in the party’s support areas in Ostrobothnia, where peat entrepreneurs are hot. Angry protesters are expected to block traffic on Friday in Helsinki.

The plight of peat producers is real. They need support. However, an extension of peat production is the wrong decision. It is not wise to support unprofitable livelihoods anyway, especially when it is done at the expense of the climate.

The center wanted to change the image of the government and itself. At least for the peat decision, the image changed: the center now looks more and more like a party of the past.

