Sthe swimming police published last week its most recent annual reviewin which it presented its assessment of the changes in Finland's security and operational environment.

The focus of the report was understandably Russia, which is the most significant threat to national security. According to Supo, Russia's goal is primarily to influence decision-making, but it also mentioned threats related to cyber security and critical infrastructure, for example.

However, Supo pointed out that Russia's main attention is now elsewhere than in Finland, and therefore it does not consider a Russian military threat likely in the near future. Supo warned against both underestimating and exaggerating the Russian threat.

“Russia is sometimes portrayed in the public debate as a superior influence that pulls the strings and weaves detailed plans spanning decades. In reality, Russia is not very good at developing new methods of influence or at carefully targeting its activities,” Supo wrote, but added: “Russia is quite adept at seizing opportunities and turning them to its advantage.”

Supo also commented on the threat of terrorism. Last year, the first terrorism convictions related to far-right ideology were given in Finland, and in Europe the threat of terror motivated by extreme Islam is growing. According to Supo, there are far-right and radical Islamist actors in Finland who have both the desire and the ability to carry out attacks. However, it considers individual supporters and small groups of these ideologies to be the most likely causes of the threat.

Supo's report warns of unpleasant times ahead for a long time to come, as they certainly will be. However, Supo should also be praised for how directly and honestly it describes the state of Russia and the threats posed by Russia, as well as the limits of Russian power.

