You can collect health and experiences from the berry forest.

Mducklings ripened early this summer in the open fields, and the harvest season came to an end exceptionally quickly. Many home freezers are surprised when the price of a box of berries has skyrocketed. Usually, strawberries are still available at a reasonable price in July.

The wild berries, on the other hand, are ripening, so now it’s worth heading to the forest. The blueberry harvest is becoming excellent, especially in southern Finland, where the main harvest season has begun. Natural Resources Center according to the June rains improved crop prospects and the ripening conditions for blueberries have been better than average in almost the entire country.

The linden flower has also bloomed well, and there are more raw leaves than average. Of course, we still have to wait for the berries to ripen, but the lingonberry harvest is getting good, even excellent. So there are plenty of fruitful forest trips well into autumn. The millet harvest, on the other hand, is becoming mediocre.

There are plenty of berries in Finnish forests and marshes. The annual berry harvest is more than 500 million kilos, which means that almost a hundred kilos of picking would be enough for every Finn. It would fill twenty buckets. Only about a tenth of the berries can be harvested – for homes, for sale, for industry. The rest is left for nature and forest animals.

You can collect health and taste experiences in the berry forest. If tomatoes and cucumbers have lost their aroma in intensive farming, blueberries, wild raspberries and Hilla are a delicacy, picked by everyone’s rights, even free ones.

Natural berries are real health products, a superfood. They are low in calories and contain plenty of vitamins and fibers as well as minerals and trace elements. Cross-country skiing is also effective exercise.

