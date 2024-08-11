Editorial | Students choose a cell out of necessity – and it can be good for them

Editorial|A cut in student benefits can be painful, but the byproduct of it is a return to shared housing can be a good thing.

11.8. 19:00

On visiting as the government wanted: Helsinki students are applying with a number of cell apartments. A studio apartment is still the most sought after, but a cell will also do.

So the students are preparing for the future. Next year, they will be transferred from the general housing allowance to the student allowance housing allowance, which will drastically affect the livelihood of many. The students themselves feel that too much is being cut from them.

Regardless of what you think about the reform, the cell can be good for many people.

Older generations often unfairly disapprove of the fact that young people have wanted studio apartments instead of cells for decades. The students’ choices here reflect the rest of society. Other Finns also value their own space, peace and individuality. For some of the students, their living situation also justifies the cell-carrying: some really need silence to concentrate, others already have a family.

Recently, the opposite trend has also appeared. Let’s build a communal senior house or roommates for working-age people, where they share a home with non-family members.

From the point of view of a young adult, the direction can be good, even if the economy forces it. Cohabitation can be an antidote to the epidemic called loneliness. A terrible roommate or a future lifelong friend can be waiting in the cell, but most likely people you can get along with.

If the direction now changes, it will probably affect the supply. Slowly. Before, cells were built in abundance, but at the beginning of the year Hoas announced that it has completed about a thousand studio apartments and one cell apartment this decade. And not all students have been able to fit in student apartments before.

So enough affordable apartments must be offered. They don’t have to be next to the educational institution or in the inner city, but Hoas’ plan to build new ones at public transport hubs is wise.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.