Editorial | Students avoid sensitive topics

At the University of Helsinki, we are studying where the limits of what we say go. According to the preliminary results, presenting dissenting opinions is not always easy.

at the University of Helsinki is an ongoing study that has raised interest even before graduating. It is a study by two educationalists – Mikko Puustisen and Jenni Marjokorven – about the discussion atmosphere at the University of Helsinki. The research ties in with the debate that has taken place in recent years about whether different opinions are accepted in the university or in society in general, for example in matters related to gender, ethnicity or sexual minorities.

In the researchers’ preliminary survey, 55 percent of the students felt that “the prevailing atmosphere at the university prevents you from saying some things you believe in because others might find them offensive.” Other answers also gave indications that students do not like to bring up topics or opinions perceived as sensitive.

Based on a narrow survey, it is difficult to assess how big the issue is. The phenomenon is probably small on the scale of the university as a whole – and society – but for some fields and students it is real and heavy.

