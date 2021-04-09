Editorial Student exchange broadens the worldview – also in your own country

Student exchange for high school students should be encouraged, as it overturns prejudices and enriches one’s own life.

Elle Oksanen and Vilja Varis, high school students from Munkkiniemi Co-educational School in Helsinki, went on exchange to Utsjoki Sámi High School.­

16:30

Elle Oksanen and Vilja Varis from Helsinki’s Munkkiniemi Co-educational High School left Utsjoki Sámi High School this winter for one study period (six weeks) (HS 5.4.).

Northern nature and the exoticism of Lapland attracted people from Oksa and Var. In the eyes of young people in Helsinki, Finland’s northernmost municipality, Utsjoki, with 1,220 inhabitants, can be like another world.