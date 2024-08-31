Editorial|The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, wants to give the impression of a completely new kind of foreign policy that is not determined by Russia.

Alexander Stubb has half a year behind him as president of the republic. Before the elections, they thought about what really interested him in the job. Stubb is an expert in EU politics and international relations, but an impatient person. However, Stubb entered the presidential race in earnest and won in the second round the former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green).

The presidency is an institution where formality and continuity are emphasized. However, Stubb clearly wants to find his own way and style of working. There has also been some searching in the new role.

On his first state visit to Sweden, Stubb felt like he was at home – and took it too easy, snorted court etiquette connoisseurs. We asked who hits the brakes when the president starts to have too many laps.

Speed ​​is part of Stubb’s image. He enjoys the attention and is really good at interviews with the international media. Sometimes it feels like Stubb has time to go everywhere. At the Paris Olympics, Stubb was the most visible Finnish athlete. Suzanne Innes-Stubb has also slipped into her representative role so well that Finland has gotten its own royalty from Stubb.

Stubb is still looking for the right distance from the coalition and the government. Presidents tend to reach out as soon as power in foreign and security policy seems to be up for grabs. So has Stubb. Stubb also reached out a little to the side of domestic politics by taking a stand on the border law that was being prepared.

However, Stubb wants above all to give the impression of a completely new kind of foreign policy. Many things in Finland’s international relations have indeed changed, but it is not due to the change of president, but to the change of times. Stubb now leads a very different Finland than any of his predecessors.

Stubb outlined at the Ambassadors’ Day on Tuesday that Finland will no longer define foreign and security policy solely through Russia. At the same time, Stubb labeled the active stability policy of President Sauli Niinistö’s time as the last variation of finnishing – although Finland’s line has not been determined by Russia alone in the Supervisory Commission, but by the politics of the East and the West.

Niinistö’s pillars are stacked to the side. Stubb describes Finland’s place in the world with rings, triangles and NATO at the forefront. Word magic still does not hide the fact that Finland must also consider its relationship with Russia.

Russia is just now influencing Finland. It was the citizens’ fear of Russia that drove Finland to NATO. In NATO, the most important thing for Finland is that NATO is always prepared for the threat of Russia. The focus of both military and civilian intelligence remains in Russia. Next year, Finland will work with Russia as the chairman of the OSCE. In domestic politics, almost anything can be justified by the threat of Russia.

SIn the past, the President of Finland could serve as a shuttle between East and West. The connection with Vladimir Putin opened doors for Niinistö in the world. Now the second terminus of this shuttle is closed, so Stubb has to find new routes for himself. The president of Finland must have other things to talk about in the world than Finnish affairs.

As such, skillful summaries of the relations between the global West, East and South are hardly of interest to the leaders of the major powers, so Stubb may try to find a role for himself in the global south. Such was the case during the visit to Kiev, when President Volodymyr Zelenskyi asked Stubb to wake up the countries of the Global South in support of the Ukrainian cause.

Stubb is an active and expert international actor who understands the importance of both bilateralism and multilateralism. Bilateralism is the way the great powers operate, and you have to know how to play that game. Still, Finland’s strongest places to influence are still in the networks of multilateral diplomacy.

