The leadership of Finland's foreign and security policy will give a series of speeches at the ambassadorial days starting on Monday, which will paint a picture of NATO-Finland's foreign policy.

UThe Ministry of the Interior’s annual Ambassador Days open the autumn of politics, when the leadership of Finland’s foreign and security policy visits for three consecutive days from the beginning of the week to give speeches not only to ambassadors but also to all those who are interested in following Finland’s foreign policy line, its continuity and changes.

Speaking on Tuesday, the President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, is familiar with ambassadorial days from his previous positions. The president’s speech is still the one used to communicate Finland’s positions and emphasis outside of Finland as well.

The security political situation is gloomy, and the twists and turns of both superpower positions and the frontline situation of the war in Ukraine can be very surprising. In particular, we will monitor how Stubb and also the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister set their words about Russia, Ukraine, Finland’s NATO integration, the political situation in the United States, the relationship between Finland and the United States, and the Middle East. China is also emerging. I remember Stubb’s quip that the president of China could end the war in Ukraine with one phone call.

As such, the basic solution of Finland’s security policy is now anchored by NATO membership, and Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine both during the war and in reconstruction.

NATO strengthens the defense of Northern Europe in many ways. However, Finland’s leadership has little influence on what NATO’s military leadership decides and how the defense plans are put into practice. As far as Finland is concerned, the implementation of the plans is in any case at an interesting stage, and the focus is on NATO’s peacetime forward ground forces (FLF) that can be deployed in Finland. I am also interested in what the bilateral defense cooperation between Finland and the United States will bring.

In Finnish defense thinking, the troops of other countries in Finland’s chamber is a radical change, and Stubb supports this change more clearly than his predecessor.

