Editorial | Store-bought wines won’t ruin you

Editorial|The arrival of stronger drinks in milk shops has not led to chaos.

27.6. 19:00

Qokoomus achieved its long-term goal at the beginning of June: wines for milk stores.

However, the law came into force after being watered down by the Christian Democrats. Flat wines and bulk lagers used to be extra strong came to the shops. Since politics is the art of possibilities – that is, you take what you can get – so for the time being we have to settle for dessert wines.

Now that the law has been in effect for a few weeks, it is probably safe to say that the ease of buying stronger alcohol has not led to a disaster. Accident stations have not been filled with government subjects who have enjoyed the tentacle made by fermentation. Of course, the long-term effects of the change will only be seen after a couple of years.

The Social and Health Committee of the Parliament opposed the introduction of mild wines into milk shops because they believed it would increase alcohol mortality and other harms caused by alcohol. The opposition and a few MPs from the ruling party turned the committee’s position against the proposal.

The MPs from the coalition and Basic Finns, who remained in the minority, defended the proposal in the committee with the Europeanization of drinking habits and the liberalization of competition. Only three percent of Alko’s sales fall within the strength range of 5.5–8 percent.

Uthere are many positives in reform. Lovers of small-brewery beers in particular can thank the fact that stores now have a wider selection of quality beers. A large part of higher quality specialty beers fall in the strength range of 5.5–8 percent. They are usually not drunk with the aim of getting drunk, but for the taste.

If you’re interested in beers, instead of extra-strong lager, you should try the products of local microbreweries. There are several breweries producing good specialty beers in the capital region, and when traveling around the country during the holiday season, it’s good to keep your eyes open when visiting stores.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.